Thirty people from Horry County and nearby areas have pled guilty to federal charges stemming from a drug trafficking investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrests in June 2020 following an investigation by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, Coastal Carolina University police, Loris police, Conway police, North Myrtle Beach police, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, South Carolina Highway Patrol and City of Georgetown police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said agents seized “substantial quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine,” as well as “more than a dozen firearms, bulk ammunition, and more than $180,000 in suspected drug proceeds” in the course of the multi-year investigation.

The interstate trafficking organization operated out of the Cedar Branch area of Horry County and was involved in the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding that the organization was supplied with drugs from “multiple interstate sources of supply, including one with direct ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel from Jalisco, Mexico.

Each of the defendants pled guilty to one of two indictments that together included 72 federal charges ranging from drug conspiracy and firearms violations to using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

These are the defendants and their sentences:

• Teontric Jackson, 30, of Loris – 180 months

• Darrell Jackson, 48, of Myrtle Beach – 120 months

• Lisa Garcia, 50, of Delano, CA – 120 months