More warrants were handled by trial in 2021 as courts came back in session after missing much of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the uptrend will likely continue into 2022.
In 2019, prosecutors handled 55 warrants by trial from the 9,523 warrants that the solicitor’s office disposed in Horry County. That number fell to 26 warrants handled by trial out of 7,856 disposed in 2020 when the state stopped assembling juries as a pandemic-induced precautionary measure.
But in 2021, the number of warrants disposed at trial rose to 32 and the total number of warrants disposed rose to 9,503. Those included the charges against Derek Rivera, who was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery stemming from the 2019 killings at an Horry County bingo hall in Forestbrook.
Still, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said his office gets about 10,000 warrants a year. That leaves several hundred warrants that carry over to the next year. The South Carolina Court Administration’s benchmark goal is for judicial circuits to handle 80% of their pending cases within a year.
“[The] pandemic hit everybody,” Richardson said. “I’m just telling you, Horry and Georgetown [counties are] in better shape than basically any other county. We’re first in the state as far as moving cases within the time that we’re supposed to have them moved in.”
Before the pandemic, Richardson said the 15th circuit was meeting the 80% benchmark. But due to pandemic delays, Horry and Georgetown counties have fallen below that target. They’re still doing better than the rest of the state.
Although the courts couldn’t hold jury trials during the early days of the pandemic, Richardson said they still worked out as many plea deals as they could in order to dispose of the cases.
According to a Nov. 16 court administration report, the 15th Circuit and the 13th Circuit were clearing 63% of the cases within a year; the highest rates in the state. But it may take a long time to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“The truth is, we pled everything we could plead, but we couldn’t come to terms on child rapes, murders, kidnappings, all of those cases,” Richardson said. “Those did stack up and that’s a ton of cases. We have to try those cases and we’re going to have to get through them, and it may take years to fix just what we lost during COVID.”
There are 52 weeks of court in a year: about half of those weeks are devoted to trials, which are usually lengthy proceedings, and the other half are devoted to plea deals, which let the accused defendants plead to a lesser crime and get less time instead of forcing the solicitor’s office to use their limited trial weeks, which Richardson prefers to save for only the most heinous offenses like rapes and murders.
For example, with around 10,000 warrants and only 26 weeks for trial and 26 weeks for pleas, prosecutors could spend their time holding trials for property crimes and drug crimes, which can be dealt with more efficiently through plea deals, or, they could save those weeks convicting killers and kidnappers.
“Generally speaking, if you plead guilty, you’re going to get less time,” Richardson said. “But if you take up a trial spot, that’s a murder that I couldn’t try. We’ve got 10,000 to pick from. I don’t need to go pick an innocent person. I’ve got too many guilty people to be worried about chasing down an innocent person. If we put it up there, we may be wrong, but we truly believe this person did it, especially in real close cases, because I understand that there are certain cases that you put in front of a jury, and they’re going to convict whether you’ve got enough or not; they’re just egregious.”
Another way of dealing with charges before getting to a trial include pre-trial intervention, a one-time program reserved for non-violent, first offenders whereby a person can get their record expunged through community service and counseling.
“Once you get a record for possession of coke, B&E auto, any of those things that go on your record, they stay on your record for the rest of your life,” Richardson said. “It cannot come off.”
But, he added, “at the end of the day, if you get through it, they will erase the fact that you’ve ever been arrested.”
Next year, Richardson said he expects the number of trials to increase.
“The trend going forward is going to be higher and higher numbers at trial,” he said.
