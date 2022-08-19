Horry County Animal Car Center

A dog inside the Horry County Animal Care Center in 2019. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Horry County Animal Care Center on Monday announced it was again closed to the public because its staff were all busy with an Horry County Police animal investigation.

The Horry County animal shelter said it would not be able to conduct adoptions or accept strays or owner surrenders, but staff will still care for animals already in the shelter.

The shelter said animal rescue partners that need assistance should reach out to the shelter's rescue coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org, and people who need to report animal-related public safety matters should call the county's non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said it was too early in the investigation to determine the number of animals recovered during the investigation. 

The shelter was also closed to the public early last week after more than 130 animals were recovered in two separate police investigations.

