In one week in late June, two women called 911 to report emergencies. But neither of them got through to an operator.
“Basically, it was a Thursday morning, I was on the way to work on [S.C.] 544,” said Tracy Mills, who was headed to work in Socastee. “I noticed a man face-down on the concrete. I honestly thought he was dead.”
She called 911. Twice.
“I hung up when they didn’t answer and tried to call back again,” Mills said. “I tried to call back again, it went on for 10 seconds, 11 seconds and again they did not answer.”
Several days earlier, Wanda Hughes was heading from North Myrtle Beach back to her home in Conway when she and her husband saw a man lying on the side of the road off Sea Mountain Highway.
She called 911 and stayed on the line for several minutes, without ever connecting. She also called the highway patrol’s *HP line, and didn’t connect with that message system either. She tried 911 again with no avail.
“I was aggravated,” Hughes said. “I was nervous to start with because you don’t see things like that. I didn’t know the shape the man was in because he could barely talk. I didn’t know what to do. When you call a doctor’s office, the first message you get is if it’s an emergency, hang up and call 911. Well, so much for that.”
Neither of the women got a call back.
However, the county never received a record of their calls, meaning their phone calls never made it to the county’s 911 call center, and staffing issues weren’t to blame for those situations.
Instead, county officials say there’s other technological hiccups that may prevent calls from getting through.
On July 8, Mills called again called 911 several times to report a truck that had spun around on S.C. 31. Phone records showed her phone on the different calls rang 12 seconds, 15 seconds and 20 seconds, but she couldn’t get through to the message. This time, however, she did get a call back from a 911 operator.
County officials said Mills’ July 8 call or calls likely made it to the system, but she hung up before she received the message telling her she reached the call center.
Not every person will hear the message after the same number of rings, especially when calling from a cell phone that relies on cell tower coverage and radio waves.
“There’s too many variables there,” said Renee Hardwick, Horry County’s E911 director. “Her phone, her provider, all those things. I don’t want to say this person didn’t have this experience, but I just can’t answer that. There’s a lot of technology here, so we’re dependent upon that.”
County spokeswoman Kelly added that it’s hard to speculate on the exact cause, “because we don’t know if it’s the cell phone; we don’t know why it’s not hitting the system [at] the exact same time for every person.”
Horry County’s 911 system works like this: a person will dial 911, and although the phone is ringing on the caller’s end, the call may not have worked its way to the call center. Once it does, an operator’s console will light up and they’ll hear a sound alerting them to the call. It’s around this point that the caller will get the message that they’ve reached Horry County’s 911 system.
The county’s goal is to answer 88% of those calls within 10 seconds, with the timer starting at the point the call makes it to call center. But right now, the county is only at 65%. The large volume of calls is the reason the county first began using the messaging system in November 2019, in an effort to keep people on the line until an operator can take their call. If they hang up and call back, that puts them at the back of the call queue, and it could take longer for an operator to answer them.
“This is a hard job. These people work very, very hard,” Hardwick said. Her department answers 911 calls from all over the county and dispatches for the police departments except Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside.
“We answer in excess of 30,000 911 calls a month and we have an average of eight telecommunicators right now per shift,” Hardwick added. “We dispatched 252,465 incidents last year. We answered 283,379 911 calls this last fiscal year. That’s 27,056 more 911 calls from FY 20 to FY 21. That tells you right there, that’s almost a month’s worth of 911 calls that we added to our folks.”
To handle the increasing load, the county had budgeted for 15 more operators for the current fiscal year. Last fiscal year, the county had funding for 50 telecommunicators. This year, they can employ up to 65 of them, with a starting salary of $32,567.67.
The county is also training a new class of 12 telecommunicators. Hardwick’s department is hoping to have all the positions filled by the end of the year, but it takes time to hire and train new folks.
“There’s four weeks there for us to advertise, do background, do interviews and to make decisions, offer you a job, allow you to have a couple weeks to say that you’re going to leave your current employment if you’re employed, and then we bring you on board,” Hardwick said. “And then we’re looking at 8-10 weeks of training before we can put you on the floor because we have at least six certifications that we require every employee to have before you can ever get out there and answer the phones.”
And remember: if you've reached the 911 message and it's taking a while for an operator to pick up, stay on the line. Otherwise the wait will be even longer.
