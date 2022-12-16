Horry County Schools is paying criminal defense attorney Morgan Martin to represent Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer, who faces two charges of failing to report child abuse and neglect, according to public records.
Schroyer and Ocean Bay Elementary special education teacher Grace McColgan were arrested on Nov. 2 in connection with a child abuse and neglect case. McColgan faces six charges of unlawful neglect of a child from incidents during the 2021-22 school year.
Arrest warrants state that McColgan rubbed hand sanitizer in a student’s open wound, dumped a child out of a chair onto the floor, purposefully left a child in a bathroom with the light off for an “unreasonable” amount of time, hit a child on the arm, and twice struck a child on the back of the head.
Schroyer’s two charges of failing to report child abuse or neglect stem from an incident in which a teacher put hand sanitizer in a student’s open wound and another in which a teacher hit a student, according to arrest warrants.
In response to an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request, the school district on Thursday released an invoice dated Nov. 3 showing that Martin's office had billed the district $35,000.
The records request also asked for any written agreement between Martin and the district, as well as billing records showing the number of hours Martin had worked on behalf of Schroyer and the amount of money he had charged per hour. Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district had no other documents responsive to the FOIA request.
She did confirm that the district had already paid Martin's law firm $35,000.
But Bourcier didn't explain the scope of work covered by the invoice for “Legal Fees.” It’s unclear if the district owes Martin’s firm any more money for work done after the Dec. 1 records request. Martin could not be reached for comment.
Bourcier said S.C. code 59-17-110 gives the district the legal authority to pay Martin for his work defending Schroyer. She said Schroyer was Martin’s client, not the school district.
The state law says, “In the event that any employee of any school district in South Carolina is prosecuted in any action, civil or criminal, or special proceeding in the courts of this State, or of the United States, by reason of any act done or omitted in good faith in the course of his employment, it is made the duty of the school district, when requested in writing by any such public school employee, to appear and defend the action or proceeding in his behalf.”
McColgan has not requested that the district pay for her legal defense, Bourcier said.
