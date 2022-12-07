A 21-year-old person from Green Sea died at Grand Strand Medical Center Wednesday morning from injuries sustained during a Tuesday night shooting in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Horry County police are investigating the death of Demarques Rascoe-McCallum as a homicide, the coroner's office said.
The shooting happened on Old Wilson Road in Longs, according to an Horry County police report.
The heavily-redacted police report and the coroner's office said an officer responded to the Sunhouse at 7406 S. S.C. 905 gas station in reference to a shooting call with three victims.
It's unclear if any of the victims were the deceased because the narrative is redacted and the report lists none of the three victims as having visible injuries.
The report says the three victims were at an address on Old Wilson Road in Longs when an unknown individual or individuals started shooting at the car the were in.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in the case.
