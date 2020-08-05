Horry County police were involved in a vehicle pursuit between S.C. 90 and S.C. 22 around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page.
One person was taken into custody.
The incident caused traffic flow on S.C. 22 to be briefly shut down, but traffic has since slowly resumed.
There is no risk to the community, the HCPD said.
Check back for updates.
