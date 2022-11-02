Ocean Bay Elementary School principal and a special education teacher were arrested in connection to unlawful conduct of a child Wednesday, authorities said.
Principal Rebecca Schroyer, 47, and special education teacher Grace McColgan, 60, were arrested around 8:30 a.m. by Horry County police.
Online court records show McColgan is charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Schroyer, who’s been the principal of Ocean Bay Elementary since 2016, is “charged with ‘allegedly’ failing to report a child neglect allegation to the appropriate entity as a mandatory reporter from the 2021-2022 school year incident,” the district said.
Both have been placed on administrative leave.
Horry County Schools said in a statement that McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child from the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 school years. The district has employed McColgan since August 2020. She has been on administrative leave since Oct. 11, the district said.
Court records show Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect. She was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, pending the outcome of the investigation. HCS has employed her since 2001.
Horry County Schools said in its statement that Mark Porter, a former principal and the now the executive director for elementary schools, will provide oversight for Ocean Bay Elementary.
The district said it could not discuss any more details about the arrests but would continue to cooperate with HCPD’s investigation.
Schroyer and McColgan were both still incarcerated Wednesday morning.
