Four men, three of them from the Grand Strand, have been sentenced to years in prison in connection to a multi-state sex trafficking and exploitation scheme involving minors from Myrtle Beach and the Midlands area of South Carolina, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hart William Grow, 26, of Surprise, Arizona, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a separate minor.
Theodore Woolings Bye, III, 37, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Sanadin Mohamed Elrayes, 28, of Surfside Beach, and Charles Joseph Spillane, 44, of Myrtle Beach, were each sentenced to five years in federal prison for transferring obscene material. Both were accused of having video of themselves having sexual intercourse with a minor.
The men used the messaging apps Snapchat, Wattpad and Kik to communicate with the victims and each other, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
“These defendants engineered and executed crimes that involved sexual acts against a child. This was vile behavior, and the children of South Carolina are safer with these predators off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis in a news release. “I commend the excellent work of our federal, state, and local partners. However, our work is one small part of what it takes to combat sexual exploitation of children. Parents and guardians need to be vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity. This case highlights that through technology, any child, anywhere, can become a victim.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Grow, using the internet, lied to minors around the country, telling them he was also a minor and interested in a relationship, and a search of his electronic devices showed images of – or sexual conversations with – at least 23 minors as well as hundreds of other images videos and contacts with people who appeared to be minors.
In one case, Grow claimed to a minor victim in Myrtle Beach that was a 17-year-old female named “Hannah” living in Columbia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. After gaining her trust and collecting sexually explicit videos, Grow forced her into sex trafficking.
Grow started posting images on message boards, offering the minor victim to adult males for sex as long as the males filmed the sexual acts and sent them to Grow, the attorney’s office said.
One of the first customers was Bye, who “became infatuated with the minor victim,” and acted as middleman for Grow, the attorney’s office said. Bye knew the victim’s age but still made sexually explicit videos of the minor victim and would arrange for other men to have sex with her in exchange for the men producing sexually explicit videos for Grow.
The victim lived in Myrtle Beach with her parents, and between April and September 2020, Grow and Bye trafficked her while her parents were gone, or sleeping down the hall, according to the attorney’s office.
Elrayes and Spillane both responded to Bye’s internet postings and engaged in “sexually explicit conduct with the minor victim, which was filmed and sent to Grow,” according to the news release.
Then in early 2021, after Grow trafficked the first minor victim, he targeted another minor female living in the Midlands area, the attorney’s office said. Grow again used a fake profile to develop a relationship with the second minor victim and forced her to produce sexually explicit videos for him that were often covertly filmed near her parents or other family members. Grow forced her to make videos for him until he was arrested in Arizona.
Grow and Bye both face lifetime court-ordered supervision after their release from jail, must register as sex offenders and pay restitution to the victims. Elrayes and Spillane will have to live under three years of court-ordered supervision after their release.
“This case underscores the importance of online safety; these predators used the internet to help them victimize innocent children. Thankfully, they are facing justice for their despicable actions,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez in the news release. “Protecting our most vulnerable populations from exploitation is one of HSI’s most important missions and we are fortunate to have great working relationships with our law enforcement partners that provide us invaluable assistance in these cases.”
