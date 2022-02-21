The unlit Red Bluff Road in unincorporated Horry County near Loris was enveloped in darkness when Dameion Fowler was riding his bike to work around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Logan Held was also cruising down Red Bluff Road, heading to his job at a landscaping company.
“I was going to work and then just literally out of nowhere he was driving on the white line,” Held said. “It literally happened so fast, just out of nowhere and just hit him. I immediately knew I hit somebody, I saw him right before I hit him, I mean right before, that’s how quick it happened.”
Panicked, Held stopped his SUV, called 911 and started searching for the person he hit. He found Fowler lying in a ditch on the side of the road.
“It was pitch back, so I had my phone light on,” Held said. “I couldn’t find him anywhere, so I was really hoping in the back of my mind that maybe some reason there was just a bike in the road and I just hit the bike, but in the back of my mind, I knew, I saw him right before.”
Held checked for a pulse and found none. He said he started CPR and continued until the ambulance arrived.
“It seemed like it took forever for the ambulance to get there,” Held said. “So that whole time I’m doing CPR and just praying, checking for a pulse, praying that I would just… something. But there was nothing. It just happened so fast.”
Fowler, also known as Asafo Shaka Sekou, died from his injuries. He was 39 years old.
“I just feel terrible for his family,” Held said. “It was an accident and I feel horrible for his family. I lose sleep over it for sure.”
Fowler grew up in Loris and spent most his 39 years in Horry County. He was a natural and intelligent leader who fought for justice for marginalized people, said his brother, Jameion Fowler.
“I know there were times when he’d help other kids with their schoolwork,” Jameion Fowler said. “He would stand up to anybody who was bullying other kids. And I took a lot of direction from that. I looked up to him in a lot of ways even though we’re only 20 minutes apart; he’s 20 minutes older than me. He was somebody who was very caring and very kind and very considerate and very passionate about what he believed in.”
Fowler was a paratransit operator for Coast RTA and a local activist for racial equity. Over the years, he had spent time calling attention to what he believed was racial injustice in Horry County Schools.
He served on the board of directors for the F.R.E.E. Horry Bail Fund to bail out people who have been arrested and remain incarcerated because they can’t afford to post bond, even though they haven’t been to trial.
“Dameion fought for the poor, the weak and for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves,” said Stephanie Southworth, a sociology professor with Coastal Carolina University. “Every chance he got, he organized events to call attention to the injustices that he found in the community. And he always asked me to speak at those events.”
He helped run an organization called Barter and Build Think Tank with the mission of teaching people about how the political process works and how policies impact them.
“Asafo had a very deep sense of self-determination, discipline, purpose, personal work ethic and a strong intellectual iron will,” said Geechee Yaw, with whom Fowler ran the think tank. “Asafo understood how the majority of African people in America were punished and struggled financially. He fought for us because he was one of us.”
Under the name Asafo Shaka Sekou, Fowler wrote three children’s books: “The Little Black Ants,” “The Little Black Ants Pt. II” and “Finding Judah.” Yaw did the voice narration for the audio versions.
“Dameion was all gas, no brakes,” Yaw said. “He was very fully into what he believed in, and that’s justice for working class and poor people.”
When Fowler died, he left behind a 5-year-old son.
“He was a local activist; he was a brother; more importantly than any of those things he was a father,” said Jameion Fowler. “He fought for his community the best way he knew how. He was somebody who I loved, who I cared dearly about. He genuinely loved people, he cared about people, whether it was ADOS people, whether it was other Black people, whether that was other people of color, poor people, disenfranchised people.”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol cited Held with driving too fast for conditions. Held said he was going the speed limit. “I wasn’t speeding,” he said. “And the condition was the bike was on the road.”
Last week, Fowler’s friends and family met with 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and then held a news conference questioning if the state Highway Patrol had conducted a thorough investigation of the collision that took the activist's life.
Days after troopers finished their investigation, his friends said they found a book he was reading, “Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America” at the scene of the accident.
“He was an amazing man, amazing pillar of the community,” Jameion Fowler said. “He was a fighter for poor people, ADOS people, disenfranchised people. He deserves to have every much, every bit of this situation investigated to the fullest extent. There are things that I’ve seen, there are things my colleagues have seen that raise a number of different questions and concerns about whether or not this accident was fully investigated by the... state patrol.”
Other activists questioned why Held didn’t face a more severe charge related to Fowler’s death.
“We have an issue with that," said former Conway NAACP President Abdullah Mustafa, speaking at the news conference. “This person was in an SUV at 5:40 in the morning,” he added. "He could have easily went around.”
But Held said he never saw the reflector that was on Fowler’s bike. He was scanning the road looking for deer – a notorious hazard on Red Bluff Road – and never saw him.
“I was besides myself. The first thing I thought about was his family,” Held said. “When I figured out he had a child, I just lost it. I felt horrible. I’m gonna live with this the rest of my life. It was an accident and I did everything I could to save the man.”
Because troopers determined the crash was an accident, Held hasn’t faced more serious charges. The law has a high standard for charging someone with homicide over a wreck, said Richardson, the solicitor.
Richardson isn’t responsible for making routine charging decisions during police investigations, and during an interview he said he hadn’t received the report about the fatal crash. But generally speaking, he explained, mere negligence isn’t enough to charge someone with murder.
Factors involved in making the charging decision include how reckless a driver was behaving on the road, whether the driver left the scene and whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.
Held stayed at the scene and called 911. He wasn’t given a breathalyzer, but Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins said that was because he wasn’t exhibiting any signs of impairment.
“They did a DUI test; checked my eyes,” Held said. “We were out there for three hours. They took pictures of literally everything. Even if it was something they didn’t think was his, they took a picture of it anyway.”
In fatal wrecks, those involved are typically only cited for the underlying charge, whether that’s speeding or going too fast for conditions.
“That’s really hard for people to get if they’re on the other side of it,” Richardson said. “Unless it’s gross negligence, which what the courts have said, you can’t do vehicular homicides. And overriding principal of the law is you don’t punish accidents in felony ways.”
And it’s hard to reach the level of gross negligence. For example, Richardson said, mere speeding wouldn’t be enough, even if someone was going 59 mph or 65 mph in a 55-mph zone.
“It’s got to be gross negligence like going 120 and weaving in and out of traffic,” Richardson said.
On Wednesday, he met with Fowler’s fellow activists to explain the law and his role – or lack thereof – in Highway Patrol investigations. Ahead of the meeting, he said he called the Highway Patrol to find out more about the situation.
“What was told to me is there was no speeding, the driver of the vehicle did stop, there was no indication that alcohol was involved,” Richardson said.
Still, those determinations are made as a result of the Highway Patrol’s investigation. If the Highway Patrol failed to thoroughly investigate the crash, Fowler's friends said, troopers could have overlooked some factors affecting the charging decision.
Jameion Fowler said when troopers first came to his brother’s hospital room after the wreck, the incident report they handed over blamed Dameion for the crash. He said the document noted a lack of reflectors on his bicycle.
“But I told them, ‘I’ve seen that bike before, there are reflectors on that bike,’” Jameion recalled. “So the police officers went back out, and they were able to find pieces of the reflector until they were able to piece together a whole entire reflector. So they now had to go back and file a whole other incident report to say he was not at fault. If you’re out there, you’re doing a thorough investigation, you’re supposed to be doing a thorough investigation, you would have seen that there were pieces of a reflector light out there initially and not just be so quick to say he’s at fault.”
Collins said when troopers first arrived on scene, it was dark, and the initial FR10 form generated for insurance purposes showed Fowler at fault. Then troopers went back and found the reflector.
“So when the sun came up and they were finalizing the investigation out on scene, they did find the reflector that was on the bicycle which then changed to make the car at fault,” Collins added. “So they issued a new FR10 to the parties for the updated finding. But the collision report, that’s done after the fact, so there’s only one of those. That is the only report that has been submitted. That FR10 that the family received, that was updated prior to that collision report being completed.”
In an interview, Held's account differed from the Highway Patrol’s characterization. He said the sun was shining by the time everyone left the scene.
“It was sunlight when we left, the sun was already out, and they said the reason they came back was because of the sunlight,” Held said. “I didn’t like the fact that we all left. It was an unsecured scene then after everybody leaves… they came back and said they found it. Because I didn’t see a reflector. All I saw was the back of his jacket when I was driving. And it was dark-colored. He had a red jacket on but it was like a burgundy, it was a really dark jacket.”
Held has been cited, but he hasn’t been convicted, and he’s considering challenging the citation in court. Held has a 2-year-old son and another child on the way. “It really affects them, too. I didn’t kill Dameion on purpose and I tried to save the man.”
Still, Held said he’s now terrified of driving and says he’s dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I feel terrible talking about how I even feel about it, because I just can’t imagine what the family is going through, and he has a 5-year-old son,” Held said. “For me to say I feel terrible is probably nothing compared to how they’re feeling. But I’m working through it.”
Jameion Fowler said regardless of whether more charges are filed, they’ll “pursue all necessary actions to ensure that there’s some type of reciprocity done. We just want to make sure justice is done.”
Collins said the state Highway Patrol is willing to meet with Fowler’s family to discuss the investigation.
