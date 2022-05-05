A new organization in Horry County is raising money to bail out legally innocent incarcerated people who remain behind bars before trial because they cannot afford to pay bail.

It’s not uncommon for a person’s life to be upended by the financial burden imposed by an accusation, let alone the hardships of navigating life while facing charges before a trial date. The F.R.E.E. Horry County Bail Fund aims to lighten the load.

“I don’t think most people really think of this as just the real-world consequences to it,” said 15th Circuit Public Defender Ron Hazzard. “Let’s say you rent an apartment. Well, you can’t pay the rent, so you get evicted because you’re sitting in jail, unless somebody is good enough to pay the rent for you while you’re sitting in jail. Once you get evicted, all of your worldly possessions are obviously removed from that apartment because the landlord wants to re-rent it. So everything you own ends up on the side of the road. Your job is gone, your home is gone, all your worldly possessions are gone for something that you are presumed innocent of having committed.”

Those types of real-world consequences are why Coastal Carolina University sociology professor and jail researcher Jennifer Schlosser started the bail fund with local activist Dameion Fowler. The goal is to post bail for people charged primarily with low-level offenses who can’t afford to buy their freedom until their court date. Fowler died while biking to work on Feb. 4 when he was hit by an SUV. He was 39.

“He was one of the founding members,” Schlosser said. “His loss has been significant to so many people but also to the bail fund. I pick up my phone weekly and try to call him or text him to ask for advice or help. He was so dedicated to this bail fund. But we’ve gotten more requests for bail — unfortunately that I can’t help with — but we’ve gotten more requests for bail as a result of the publicizing of his death. So I think in that way, his work can kind of live on.”