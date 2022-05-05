A new organization in Horry County is raising money to bail out legally innocent incarcerated people who remain behind bars before trial because they cannot afford to pay bail.
It’s not uncommon for a person’s life to be upended by the financial burden imposed by an accusation, let alone the hardships of navigating life while facing charges before a trial date. The F.R.E.E. Horry County Bail Fund aims to lighten the load.
“I don’t think most people really think of this as just the real-world consequences to it,” said 15th Circuit Public Defender Ron Hazzard. “Let’s say you rent an apartment. Well, you can’t pay the rent, so you get evicted because you’re sitting in jail, unless somebody is good enough to pay the rent for you while you’re sitting in jail. Once you get evicted, all of your worldly possessions are obviously removed from that apartment because the landlord wants to re-rent it. So everything you own ends up on the side of the road. Your job is gone, your home is gone, all your worldly possessions are gone for something that you are presumed innocent of having committed.”
Those types of real-world consequences are why Coastal Carolina University sociology professor and jail researcher Jennifer Schlosser started the bail fund with local activist Dameion Fowler. The goal is to post bail for people charged primarily with low-level offenses who can’t afford to buy their freedom until their court date. Fowler died while biking to work on Feb. 4 when he was hit by an SUV. He was 39.
“He was one of the founding members,” Schlosser said. “His loss has been significant to so many people but also to the bail fund. I pick up my phone weekly and try to call him or text him to ask for advice or help. He was so dedicated to this bail fund. But we’ve gotten more requests for bail — unfortunately that I can’t help with — but we’ve gotten more requests for bail as a result of the publicizing of his death. So I think in that way, his work can kind of live on.”
Friends and family of Horry County community activist Dameion Fowler have questioned if the South Carolina Highway Patrol had conducted an adequately thorough investigation of the collision that took his life.
Schlosser said the idea for the Horry County bail fund came when she and a colleague at Coastal were doing jail research for another bail fund in the area that was preparing to start operating. Her data showed that the average bail amount in Horry County was $2,700, but there was a racial disparity in the bond amount and length of pre-trial incarceration for white and black people.
People who are white had an average bail of $2,167 and an average pre-trial incarceration length of 30 days, according to a Schlosser’s data, while people who are Black had an average bail amount of $3,570 and a pre-trial incarceration term of 46 days.
But the data wasn’t controlled for the type of crime for which the suspects had been charged, and both Hazzard and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the data per se wasn’t necessarily indicative of racism because bail is determined by multiple factors, including a person’s flight risk and potential danger to the public. The type of crime involved and previous criminal record also impact bail decisions.
“I know that some of the judges just to fight against it, will use the possible outcome of the case itself, like a B&E auto, the most you could ever get is five years, so they use that five years in a calculation of how much they’re gonna set a bond at,” Richardson said. “That’s not by statute, but that’s sort of a barometer to make sure you’re not looking at one person differently than another.”
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ January report on the impact of cash bail also noted that multiple studies have shown Black and Latino defendants have higher rates of pre-trial detention, are more likely to have financial conditions imposed for release at higher amounts and have lower rates of PR bonds when compared to white defendants, although the width of the disparity varied across multiple studies, a trait the commission attributed to differences in methodology, jurisdiction and how pre-trial detention was defined.
“Researchers have also worked to identify racial bias in the decision to release or detain accused criminal defendants,” the commission wrote. “This problem is even more difficult to study, as pretrial release decisions are the culmination of multiple factors that are determined by various entities (e.g., judges, prosecutors, public defenders, police officers). These decision points include whether to release a defendant on personal recognizance or impose financial conditions; and if the latter, then what amount to set, whether to impose additional release conditions, whether to offer or accept a plea bargain, or whether to reduce or dismiss charges.”
Here's how the state’s bail system works: pre-trial incarceration starts with an arrest, a charge and a bond hearing, and all of this happens while the accused is considered legally innocent. Generally, the defendant goes before a judge for a bond hearing within 24 hours of an arrest.
During the bond hearing, the prosecutor and defense attorney will make their case for whether a defendant poses a threat to the public or is a flight risk, which are the two factors a judge must consider when deciding whether a secured or unsecured bond is appropriate, and the bond amount.
“Based upon that, a judge may say ‘You’re such a flight risk, i.e. you’re an illegal alien, you don’t have any ties to this area,’ they may say ‘I’m not setting a bond,’ or set a high bond,” Richardson explained. “They may say ‘You’re a danger to the community, you’ve got five open files now, you’ve got a long record.’ And they could say ‘I’m not setting a bond,’ or set a high bond. But for the most part, they listen to the state and the public defender and determine whether or not a person’s gonna show back up to court. Because they’re still considered innocent, and the standard for an arrest is very low.”
There are several types of bonds a judge could set. With an unsecured, or personal recognizance bond, a person doesn’t have to post any amount up front, and merely affirms that they’ll show up to court and comply with bond conditions. If they don’t show, they’ll be liable for the unsecured bond amount.
In other bond situations, a person would have to post the full amount of bond in cash, a percentage of the bond in cash, pay a bail bond company a fee, or offer property as collateral.
If a person bails themselves out without using a bond company, they’ll get back the money if they show up for their court date, assuming they can afford it. If not, they must pay a bail bondsman to be on the hook for them. Bail bond companies generally charge a percentage of the total bond, and won’t refund that fee to the defendant.
Richardson said while PR are bonds are sometimes appropriate, he likes surety bonds in particular, because the bond companies are on the hook for the full amount and will make sure their clients show up to court.
“That surety bonding, the way that’s supposed to work and why I am a big fan of surety bonding even more than some of the other bonds, especially PR bonds, is that bonding company is going to ask you first and foremost for your paperwork, they’re gonna make a copy,” Richardson said. “And when that… date comes around, they’re gonna say ‘You know you’ve got court on Wednesday. You best have your behind down there,’ and they will follow up, make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. Because they’re on the hook for $50,000. And they’re gonna keep a good eye on you.”
Even though bond companies are insured, they still have a strong financial interest in making sure their client shows up. If not, the bonding company would likely have to pay up.
“From the bondsman’s perspective of things, that money, even though it’s backed by an insurance company, would most likely come out of the bondsman’s own pocket,” Hazzard explained. “The reason being that the insurance company, once that bondsman turns it in and says ‘OK, ABC insurance company, you’ve gotta pay out 10 grand,’ the insurance company most likely will no longer do business with that bondsman. So there’s a lot of points along the way where there’s pressure exerted.”
However, the monetary bail system also means that folks with money can buy their freedom until their court date. They can afford to put up the money themselves and get it back when they show up to court. Folks without the means to bail themselves out are forced to stay in jail or pay a bail bond company a fee that that they won’t get back, even though they’re legally presumed innocent.
“If you have enough money, you can live at home while you wait for your court date,” Schlosser said. “And if you don’t have any money, you have to be incarcerated. That is the only difference between those groups of people. You can commit the exact same crime at the exact same time right next to somebody. And if you are wealthy enough, you are able to avoid that excess label because you don’t have to be in jail. You can still go to work, you can still go to church, you can still take care of your family. And the only difference between those two people is that one of them has money and the other doesn’t.”
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ January report on the impact of cash bail, citing the Prison Policy Initiative, noted that on any given day, 631,000 people are held in jail in the U.S., and almost half a million, or 74%, were being held pre-trial. And most arrests are for non-violent offenses. The commission, citing the Vera Institute, wrote that 83% of arrests in 2016 were for “low-level” offenses — just 5% were violent offenses.
The jail population on a given day has increased 433% from 92,922 in 1970 to 441,790 in 2015, the commission said, attributing the growth to the increase in pre-trial prisoners. The non-sentenced pre-trial incarcerated population went from 53% of the U.S. jail population to 64% in that same time period, the commission added.
“Bail is a system that’s a couple hundred years old,” said Prison Policy Initiative spokeswoman Wanda Bertram. “Now why has bail become such a big thing in this country is another interesting question. Over the last 40 years, [as] the number of people who are held pre-trial in this country has shot up the incarceration rate, the pre-trial incarceration rate in this country has shot up. And that is largely due to an increase in the use of money bail.”
The Commission for Civil Rights found that between 1990 and 2009, the use of financial conditions as a condition for pre-trial release in felony cases increased from 37% to 61%, driven by the use of commercial surety bonds. And, citing the American Bar Association, the commission pointed out that 30% of people incarcerated pre-trial remained in jail because they couldn’t afford to post bond.
Using data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the Prison Policy Initiative in a 2016 report found that most people who are unable to post bail are within the poorest third of society with a median pre-incarceration annual income of less than $16,000. The median was even lower among minority groups and women.
Schlosser recalled a mother phoning in about her daughter who had been arrested on drug charges, and wanted help bailing her out.
“The mother wanted to bail her daughter out because she hadn’t been able to go to work and so the daughter couldn’t pay the rent on their residence they were living in,” she said. “The electricity had been turned off because her daughter wasn’t there to pay it and the mother was struggling to even feed her daughter’s cats. So her life very quickly spiraled out of control as a result of being incarcerated for having a small amount of drugs, for a non-violent crime, when if she had been wealthier, she would have been out and able to keep her job.”
Schlosser said she had to turn down the request, because the $10,000 bail amount was too expensive for the fledging F.R.E.E. Horry County Bail Fund.
“If you want to lock up the kind of people that we lock up pre-trial every day, who are typically very poor people who earn somewhere between $10-and-$20,000 a year, the easiest way to do that is to impose a financial barrier on their release,” Bertram said. "That is why money bail has become so prevalent. And what bail funds are doing now, is they’re collecting, raising money to get some of these impoverished people out of jail pre-trial, and what they’re accomplishing by doing that is they are proving that the vast majority of people bailed out before their trial do not go on to commit any new crimes.”
To the contrary, the Civil Rights Commission noted that longer pre-trial incarceration periods are correlated with higher rates of recidivism.
“For instance, when low-risk defendants are held pretrial for two to three days, low-risk defendants are about 40% more likely to commit a new crime before trial, compared to similarly situated defendants who are held for 24 hours or less,” the commission wrote, citing a study from the Arnold Foundation. “For low-risk pre-trial detainees that are held for 8 to 14 days, they were found to be 51 percent more likely to commit another crime within two years after the resolution of their case when compared to similar defendants held for 24 hours or less.”
The commission reported that research was unable to explain the reasons for the correlations, but that it was possibly due to the collateral consequences of being jailed, like difficulties with jobs, housing and employment.
“When you come out of jail, you are a fraction of the person that you were in terms of your financial stability,” Bertram said. “And we know that that can drive crime. So it’s very important to look at not just the humanitarian aspect of putting people in jail and ask ‘Why are we doing this harsh thing to hundreds of thousands of people?’ but also to look at the cost and benefits of public safety. Pretrial incarceration could actually be causing crime. And on the other hand, people who are released from jail pre-trial are not committing new crimes.”
Being in jail may also make it more likely that a person could plead guilty to charges, even if they’re actually innocent, as a way to get out of jail faster and reduce the monetary and non-monetary hardships of incarceration, according to the commission for civil rights.
“These outcomes seem especially true for defendants charged with minor offenses since a guilty plea in exchange for a sentence to time served or probation can be the fastest path for release,” the commission said in its report. “Taking a guilty plea and being released is especially enticing for those at risk of losing employment, housing, or custody of their children while detained.”
Bertram pointed out that in addition to the financial stress, jails are much harsher facilities than prisons, since they’re designed for short-term visits instead of long-term stays, comparing jails to a hospital emergency room designed for a temporary occupation.
“They’re less lean and mean than jails are, although they’re still lean and mean, and that’s I think why people will plead guilty, because they just go ‘OK, the odds that I’m gonna get out of this look pretty slim, maybe I don’t have a good defense, maybe the prosecutor is just intent on getting this conviction, I don’t want to fight it,’” Bertram explained. “Even if a person is innocent, their reasoning can go ‘The odds are stacked against me and things get worse for me every passing day, and so I just want to leave jail and be able to go to a slightly better facility, which is prison.’”
So are there alternatives to the monetary bond system? Bertram said that some cities have eliminated money bail or restricted it to cases where someone presents a very clear threat to a particular person or people.
“That is a very sensible step,” she said, adding that when a judge can’t make the call that someone poses a particular threat to anyone, “courts can decide in those cases what the best means are for making sure those people come back to court, but there is no reason to be keeping those people locked up when they’re still legally innocent.”
Still, bond is an incentive for the accused to show up for a court date. If the defendant doesn’t show up, eventually a judge may sign a warrant for their arrest and the state may have to bear the cost of finding and arresting that person.
“Our system of criminal jurisprudence relies upon there being an incentive for people to appear to dispose of their charges, and that really is the driving force behind the bail system,” Hazzard said. “To give me an incentive to appear; if I have a bondsman, to give the bondsman an incentive to make sure I appear, and that way, cases move through the system. If you take away the bond system and everybody is just given a personal recognizance bond, they do not have the outside pressure of a bondsman saying ‘All right, now make sure you appear or I will come and arrest you and take you and deposit you back in the jail.’”
In some cases, the family of the accused has the means to bail out a loved one but would rather leave the defendant in jail if that person is struggling with addiction or is susceptible to dying on the streets, Richardson said.
“I will tell you that maybe a week goes by but not two weeks goes by where I’m not getting frantic calls from the mother or the father saying ‘Please, you’ve got this guy in there now, this is my son, he is strung out on drugs, please do not let him out on bond,’” Richardson said. “‘I can sleep knowing he’s there but if he’s out he’s subject to die at any time from an overdose.’”
And Hazzard pointed out that sometimes the defendants themselves may be in danger if let out on bond.
“Let’s say you’re given [a] gang case,” Hazzard said. “I’m accused of murdering someone from a rival gang. If I’m released on bond, there may the very real chance that there may be individuals that want to do me harm if released.”
Hazzard added that in the federal criminal system, there's a presumption that a person is entitled to a personal recognizance bond, but that's not the case in South Carolina.
“We don’t have that assumption here other than the assumption of innocent until proven guilty," he said. "So it is kind of a dichotomy between ‘Hey, I’m presumed to be innocent of what I’m charged with,’ but yet you’re looking at the charges and assessing that in determining how much I have to pay to get out. If I’m presumed to be innocent, why doesn’t everybody just have a PR bond?”
In March, the F.R.E.E. Horry County Bail Fund for the first time bailed out a defendant charged with receiving stolen goods, Schlosser said. The bail was $500. Previous requests had to be rejected because the bail amounts were too expensive and unaffordable for the nonprofit still in its infancy.
“I got an email from someone who filled out our form on the website on behalf of their significant other who had recently been arrested for a non-violent property crime,” Schlosser explained in an email, adding that she couldn’t identify the recipient.
“The bail amount was (finally!) one we could afford," she wrote, "so I went down and bailed them out. The requester said that this person had just started a new job, and if they couldn’t get out by Monday, they would lose the job. We got them out on a Friday, so they could get to work and were able to keep the job. The person called after they were released to thank us and let us know they made it home safely and would be going to work on Monday. That’s exactly why we started this fund — for situations exactly like that.”
