The Fayetteville, North Carolina, woman charged Sunday with a Longs-area murder is an Army specialist with a military police unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Yunique Weathers, 22, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old De-Erica Fisher, also from Fayetteville.

Weathers is an active-duty soldier stationed with the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said Capt. Matthew Visser, the acting director of public affairs at the Army base.

“We are working in coordination with law enforcement and the criminal investigation division,” Visser said in an email. “An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Weathers is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

According to an Horry County police report, an officer responded Sunday afternoon to a call for a shooting in a field near the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive in Longs.

Upon arrival, the officer was greeted by several witnesses who were pointing out into the field, the report said. As the officer walked around a canal and into the field, he heard what sounded like another gunshot.

A woman at the scene was holding a gun, and the report says the officer “gave loud and clear verbal commands to drop the gun, at which time it appeared as though she cleared the chamber of the weapon, tossed it on the ground, and immediately dropped to her knees pacing her hands behind her back.”

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Fisher had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Horry County police are investigating and spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed that some moments prior to the shooting were captured on a Facebook Live video.

“HCPD is aware of a Facebook Live that captured some moments prior to the incident that resulted in the death; however, I am not aware of a video (live or otherwise) that captured the act itself,” Moskov said in an email.