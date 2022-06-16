A former Loris High School assistant baseball coach on Wednesday pled guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and received probation, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Judge Steven John suspended 44-year-old Ronnie Barron's eight-year prison sentence to probation, but the Loris man must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, the solicitor’s office said in a news release.
Last November, police learned that Barron had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, authorities said. The school district said Barron had been a volunteer baseball coach since December 2020 but had not been affiliated with the school since November 2021.
The solicitor’s office said Barron had no prior criminal convictions related to the case.
Ron Barron was a youth pastor at Loris First Presbyterian Church and a volunteer baseball coach at Loris High School. On Monday, he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a student and sexual exploitation of a minor.
A former Loris High School volunteer baseball coach on Monday was arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor. Ronnie Lee Barron, 44, is charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.