A former Loris High School assistant baseball coach on Wednesday pled guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and received probation, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge Steven John suspended 44-year-old Ronnie Barron's eight-year prison sentence to probation, but the Loris man must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, the solicitor’s office said in a news release.

Last November, police learned that Barron had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, authorities said. The school district said Barron had been a volunteer baseball coach since December 2020 but had not been affiliated with the school since November 2021.

The solicitor’s office said Barron had no prior criminal convictions related to the case.

Loris youth pastor resigns after arrest in connection to sex crimes against a minor Ron Barron was a youth pastor at Loris First Presbyterian Church and a volunteer baseball coach at Loris High School. On Monday, he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a student and sexual exploitation of a minor.