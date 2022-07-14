A former campaign manager and longtime associate of Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner was arrested this week and charged with stealing close to a half-million dollars from an estate he was managing, according to public records.

Luke Barefoot, 60, was Gardner’s business partner and also worked at Gardner's law firm. He's accused of taking the money from the estate of Benjamin Creel, who died in a car wreck in 2016.

On Wednesday, Barefoot was charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (with a value of at least $10,000).

An arrest warrant states that between late 2016 and January 2020, Barefoot set up an account for the estate at Anderson Brothers Bank and removed more than $400,000 from the estate’s checking account and deposited it into his own account at Anderson Brothers.

Barefoot, who lives in Conway, also removed nearly $65,000 from the estate’s account for his own use, according to a second warrant. He transferred $35,211 to his business Laurel Street Enterprises and he moved the rest (nearly $29,000) into another one of his companies, Call The Man LLC.

The same message is listed on both warrants: “There is no evidence to show HE, or anyone on his behalf, attempted or planned to pay back the money.”

The case was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which said in a news release that the Conway Police Department had asked for the state agency's help. The prosecution will be handled by the state Attorney General's Office.

During Barefoot’s bond hearing Wednesday, two of the beneficiaries of Creel’s estate told the court they wanted to be sure Barefoot would show up for his court date. One beneficiary indicated that the amount Barefoot is charged with taking is lower than the total amount stolen.

“I don’t trust that he won’t leave because from the beginning of this he has lied to all of us about everything and has ended up stealing like $1.8 million,” said Margaret Small.