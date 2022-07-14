A former campaign manager and longtime associate of Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner was arrested this week and charged with stealing close to a half-million dollars from an estate he was managing, according to public records.
Luke Barefoot, 60, was Gardner’s business partner and also worked at Gardner's law firm. He's accused of taking the money from the estate of Benjamin Creel, who died in a car wreck in 2016.
On Wednesday, Barefoot was charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (with a value of at least $10,000).
An arrest warrant states that between late 2016 and January 2020, Barefoot set up an account for the estate at Anderson Brothers Bank and removed more than $400,000 from the estate’s checking account and deposited it into his own account at Anderson Brothers.
Barefoot, who lives in Conway, also removed nearly $65,000 from the estate’s account for his own use, according to a second warrant. He transferred $35,211 to his business Laurel Street Enterprises and he moved the rest (nearly $29,000) into another one of his companies, Call The Man LLC.
The same message is listed on both warrants: “There is no evidence to show HE, or anyone on his behalf, attempted or planned to pay back the money.”
The case was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which said in a news release that the Conway Police Department had asked for the state agency's help. The prosecution will be handled by the state Attorney General's Office.
During Barefoot’s bond hearing Wednesday, two of the beneficiaries of Creel’s estate told the court they wanted to be sure Barefoot would show up for his court date. One beneficiary indicated that the amount Barefoot is charged with taking is lower than the total amount stolen.
“I don’t trust that he won’t leave because from the beginning of this he has lied to all of us about everything and has ended up stealing like $1.8 million,” said Margaret Small.
Another beneficiary, Boyd Gainey, asked the court to give Barefoot an ankle monitor. “We want to make sure the court’s aware of the seriousness of these charges,” Gainey said. “He’s harmed a lot of people and we would like to make sure he does show up for his trial.”
After the hearing, Gainey and Small declined to comment beyond the statements they made in court.
Barefoot told the judge that his attorney was Kirk Truslow. Truslow was not at the hearing and could not be reached for comment.
Barefoot received a $25,000 bond for each of the two breach of trust with fraudulent intent charges. He's required to have electronic monitoring and remain on home detention until trial. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Creel was 51 when died on Nov. 8, 2016. He'd been a passenger in a four-door Chevrolet car that wrecked on Cultra Road just after 1:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was charged with felony driving under the influence.
The beneficiaries of Creel's estate included Gainey, his friend and banker; Small, a friend and neighbor; his law school classmate James Brice and his longtime friend Barefoot.
Barefoot was the personal representative of Creel’s estate from 2016 until the time he was removed on Jan. 29, 2020, according to court records. Brice, who is an attorney, took over as personal representative. In probate court, Brice accused Barefoot of funneling at least $400,000 of Creel’s estate for his own personal use. Barefoot denied the accusations in a court filing.
Brice expanded on the allegations in a March 23, 2021 letter to the South Carolina Judicial Branch’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel. That office, which investigates complaints against lawyers and prosecutes attorneys who have committed ethical misconduct, did not respond to a request for comment.
In his letter, Brice said he took part in an Oct. 19, 2017, meeting at the Johnny Gardner Law Group attended by Gardner, Brice, Barefoot, Gainey, Small and attorney Jarrett Bouchette. During the meeting, Brice wrote, a spreadsheet was passed around listing the estate’s assets.
“Among the assets listed were cash balances as of September 30, 2017 in two different Johnny Gardner Law Group Trust Accounts, one having a balance of $196,008.98 and the other having a balance of $896,963.58, making a total of $1,092,972.50 represented as being held by Johnny Gardner Law Group on behalf of the Estate,” Brice said in the letter.
When reached Thursday morning, Brice declined to comment.
After two years of failing to file an inventory and appraisement of the estate with the probate court, Barefoot was removed and Brice took over as personal representative for the estate.
“I began the process of trying to reconstruct the activity in the Estate beginning with requesting copies of all documents in the estate’s checking account, which I discovered was overdrawn, as well as the estate’s money market account which had a zero balance,” Brice wrote. “Margaret Small and I met with Johnny Gardner requesting an accounting of the Trust Account funds and were told that because Luke had managed the accounting systems, Johnny was not able to provide any information other than that the money was no longer there.”
Brice wrote that once he took over as the estate's representative, he independently accounted for the $896,963.58, which he posited was never in the trust account but instead “in an estate brokerage account and which funds flowed into the estate checking account before September 30, 2017, despite the representations on the spreadsheet. (The estate checking account balance at the time of the meeting on October 19, 2017 was $185.05 and the money market account balance was $0.)”
Brice wrote that he had documented checks payable to the Johnny Gardner Law Group Trust account in the amount of $540,000 that were not accounted for, as well as $103,525.16 by several checks from two different accounts paid to the Johnny Gardner Law Group by Aug. 28, 2017.
Those funds could have been for fees, Brice wrote, “but if so, such fees are grossly excessive for less than a year’s work on an estate.”
Brice said in the letter that he had found another $22,660 that “has been documented wrongfully flowing directly from the Estate to Laurel Street Enterprises, a restaurant business owned by Johnny Gardner and Luke Barefoot.”
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the registered agent for Laurel Street Enterprises is Luke Barefoot LLC, which shares an address with the Johnny Gardner Law Group.
“More than a $1 million in other funds was apparently taken by Luke Barefoot from the Estate in breach of his fiduciary duties,” Brice wrote at the end of his letter. “The Estate has filed an action against Luke Barefoot in Probate Court and I have pursued criminal action and SLED has been investigating for several months. I have relied on these actions to provide answers and justice, however, both these efforts have moved much slower than I anticipated, and I am turning to you to try to help get some answers from Johnny Gardner and Jarrett Bouchette and to obtain restitution if appropriate.”
As of Thursday night, Barefoot had not posted bond, according to online jail records. He remained incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Gardner could not be reached for comment. He has not been accused of any crime in connection with this case.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner will not face criminal charges after state inve…
This is not the first time Barefoot and Gardner have been connected to a state investigation.
In 2018 — on the day Gardner was sworn in as chairman — then-county administrator Chris Eldridge asked SLED to investigate allegations that Gardner and Barefoot had tried to extort money from the county’s economic development agency. However, SLED's two-month investigation turned up no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
Later, the State Ethics Commission also investigated a case involving Gardner and Barefoot.
When Gardner first ran for chairman in 2018, his campaign manager Barefoot filed his campaign disclosure reports and maintained his records, according to ethics commission documents. Throughout the campaign, Gardner reported numerous loans from his law firm that exceeded the cap in state law.
An ethics complaint filed against Gardner in 2020 alleged that the law firm loans were actually contributions from other individuals and the donations exceeded the legal limits.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner admitted to six ethics violations and agreed to…
A year ago, Gardner admitted to six ethics violations and agreed to pay a fine of $3,650 to the State Ethics Commission. Gardner also signed a consent order in which he acknowledged that he violated state ethics law by not accurately reporting the source of a loan to his 2018 campaign. The ethics commission found that loans Gardner had reported as coming from his law firm had actually been provided by Anderson Brothers Bank. Two loans totaled $70,000 and Gardner used his home to secure the loans, according to a consent order.
The chairman also admitted to accepting two excessive campaign contributions.
Gardner was reelected to another four-year term in June.
(1) comment
Gardner should do the right thing and resign from Council.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.