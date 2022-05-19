A Marion County jury on Thursday found a former Horry County sheriff’s deputy guilty of reckless homicide for the 2018 deaths of two mental health patients who drowned when the deputy drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence.
A judge sentenced Stephen Flood to 18 years in prison. Flood was found guilty on all counts, including two counts each of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton.
Flood and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018 when it was swept away.
Flood and Bishop were able to escape, but Green and Newton were locked in the back of the transport van and perished.
The jury deliberated for a little over two hours. The judge sentenced Flood to the maximum of five years on each count of involuntary manslaughter and four years on each count of reckless homicide.
The maximum possible sentence Flood could’ve received was 30 years.
Bishop also faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. He will be tried separately on those charges at a later date.
Read the full report from our news partner WMBF.
