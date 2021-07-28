An Horry County Grand Jury indicted the former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand this month, accusing her of embezzling more than $100,000 from the organization.
Dione Eban Buonto is charged with six counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday.
The indictments state that Buonto used the club's money to pay for hair and beauty products, moving expenses, home décor and personal travel, including airfare, car rentals and meals for herself, family and friends.
She used the organization's credit card to purchase books and make tuition payments for her son to attend the College of Charleston, according to the indictments, and she wrote bonus checks for over $26,000 to herself without the board's approval.
The embezzlement happened between December 2014 and January 2020, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
Three of the charges are breach of trust with fraudulent intent in excess of $10,000, a felony that can carry up to 10 years in prison and a fine, according to the AG's office. The other three charges are breach of trust with fraudulent intent in excess of $2,000, another felony that can carry up to five years in prison and a fine.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department initially investigated the case, but the investigation was turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division on Sept. 30 at the request of MBPD, according to SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.
The attorney general's office is prosecuting the case.
Check back for updates.
