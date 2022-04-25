Myrtle Beach Police on Monday said three people are being charged in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Dy’Quavyon Dickens of Florence. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley, police said.

Tai'yuan Ja'rel Jackson, 20, of Effingham, S.C. is charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Li'quan Tyrese Hickson, 22, also of Effingham, has been charged with accessory after fact and a juvenile who police did not name was also charged. According to arrest warrants, Jackson fired the gun, and Hickson drove Jackson away from these scene immediately after the incident. The warrants say both defendants confessed to their roles in the shooting.

The department said the first responding officers were less than 100 yards away and were on scene within 30 seconds of the shooting. Police said investigators quickly identified those involved and had them in custody within 24 hours. "I want to commend our officers and team for their quick turn around of this case and getting these individuals identified and in custody so fast," said Chief Amy Prock in a news release. "They came to Myrtle Beach with a problem that began in another jurisdiction and it ended here in tragedy. This department will hold those responsible accountable."