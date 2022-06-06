The FBI on Monday released records showing the money laundering evidence the bureau used to arrest and charge 62-year-old Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari and star of the Netflix show “Tiger King.”
Antle and his business partner, Andrew Jon Sawyer, 52, were arrested Friday and are accused of laundering more than $500,000 by taking cash from a person who told them the money was from an illegal operation to smuggle undocumented immigrants from South America across the Mexican border to work in the United States.
In exchange, the FBI said, the pair provided checks, minus their 15% fee, to a company that existed only on paper for non-existent construction work. This type of operation gives the recipients of the money some extra cash while giving the check-holder an ostensibly legitimate-on-paper explanation for money otherwise received from illegal activities.
But the company that got the checks from Antle and Sawyer was set up by the FBI, and the person Antle and Sawyer believed to be running that firm and the purported smuggling operation was an FBI confidential informant who recorded their conversations without Antle and Sawyer’s knowledge.
The FBI investigation into Antle started in October 2019 when the confidential informant for the FBI told the bureau that a known Myrtle Beach money launderer had asked for the informant's assistance with a $200,000 check-cashing venture involving Antle, according to an affidavit. The money launderer is not identified in the affidavit, but in another affidavit is identified as Andrew James Dallis, a Murrells Inlet resident who owns S&D General Contractors in Myrtle Beach.
The launderer, Dallis, asked the confidential informant, or CI, to help Antle by providing cash to him in exchange for a check greater than the value of the cash to be received, according to the affidavit. This type of transaction is a hallmark of money-laundering, according to the FBI, because it gives the person writing the check untraceable liquid cash at the expense of losing some money. But the CI couldn’t make the deal.
On July 30, 2021, the CI recorded a meeting he had with Dallis in Dallis' office. Dallis told the CI how Antle had previously asked him to help with money laundering, according to a transcript of the conversation. Dallis is identified in the FBI transcription as MBL.
CI: “So Doc wanted to do the 2 million cash with you and you didn’t want to do it. That was to buy the monkeys?”
MBL: “Yeah, I couldn’t’ do it. 2 million was too much for me.”
CI: “And they won’t come and check if those monkeys.”
MBL: “What was that?”
CI: “Like if you buy those monkeys cash and?”
MBL: “Well he can’t. The problem is he can’t. He has to pay… He needed for me to launder 2 million dollars at one time. Like right now. I give you the 2 million, you give it back to me. I can’t do that. It would throw up every red flag in my book.”
CI: “Yeah.”
MBL: “I can do what we’re doing. 50 grand a week. I can hide that all f*cking day long. I can’t do a million dollars a week.”
CI: “Difficult.”
The FBI used a confidential informant to run a money-laundering operation with Dallis, who laundered $560,000, according to an affidavit. Dallis was arrested on Friday and let out of jail on a $75,000 bond.
On Nov. 30, 2021, the CI met with Antle at Myrtle Beach Safari and asked him for help laundering cash. Antle told the CI that he knew someone who could help for a fee, according to the transcript included with the affidavit.
CI: “Right now, I’ve got about 350,000 cash and I have another 300 coming, but it’s cash and it’s not drug money, so I don’t give a shit. [Myrtle Beach Launderer] does it with me all the time.”
Antle: “Yeah, yeah, [Myrtle Beach Launderer] told me.”
CI: “But I don’t know if you want to do something? If you want to do something?”
Antle: “Because you’re ready to change some cash for check. I can write a check to… [your] company and it just goes in as though I bought [supplies from your company].”
CI: “Or if you have somebody that does that for you maybe you have some cash and you have somebody that gives you the check. I want to turn the money into my company, in my personal company. I have a personal company, like I have another company so I want to put the money cash into my company. I’m only asking cuz one time you asked me.”
Antle: “I had a quick deal too. I had to get a monkey but the people won’t take a check. They only take cash. So what do you do? You have. To be able to get the cash and go do it, and it’s hard to do.”
CI: “[Myrtle Beach Launderer] done it for me a couple times, but he can only do so much, you know?”
Antle: “Yea of course, it gets tight, and you are trying to do it with regularity?”
CI: “I’m trying to do it quickly.”
Antle: “Yeah, yeah, exactly. But roughly, I probably don’t need 300k right now. But maybe I got to check with the stuff. I mean I know, the nice thing would be then I can write the check.”
CI: “To the company.”
Antle: “To the company or to you personally? It can go to the company.”
CI: “No, the company.”
Antle: “It goes to the company. So then it looks good like I’m buying lots more [supplies from your company] and so it’s also tax deductible at the same time.”
CI: “Yea, that’s what I did with [Myrtle Beach Launderer].”
Antle: “Yea, cuz he can put it into the company. You can give cash to the subs or something.”
CI: “He gives me a check like he is spending to do some work for him. Same thing.”
Antle: “Yeah, exactly, same thing.”
On Dec. 17, 2021, the CI again met with Antle at Myrtle Beach Safari, telling him the cash to be washed was from smuggling people illegally into the U.S.
Then they met again on Dec. 19, 2021, and Antle said he had a friend who could help.
Antle: “So my friend said, umm, she for sure right now would do 4 for 5. Right? She will have you a check for 400K for 500 cash. She wants 20%. That’s a high mark.
CI: “Ok, damn.”
Antle: “But she told me no problem for that, she will give you a check right now for 400k for 500 cash.”
CI: “Damn, that’s 20%.”
Antle: “I know, I know, it’s not easy. She says everybody brokering right now is paying 15. That’s what she thinks. That everybody brokers cash pays 15. And she says some of the people that obviously some of the cash maybe got a little ink on it, maybe that stole it from a bank, she says a lot of that is 30-40%. But you know, that’s what she is saying.”
CI: “Can she not negotiate it?”
Antle: “I can tell her 15, I think she’s gonna f*ck around. She might do it for 15 but I don’t think so. I think she does this shit all the time you know.”
CI: “Yeah.”
Antle: “She says the market is saturated right now.”
CI: “Yeah.”
Antle: “I don’t know if it is true or not. Everybody always lies. When you start talking to people and they are telling you a part of this truth, you can’t get the whole story because it’s not my mama. You know?”
CI: “Yeah.”
Antle: “Even my mom I don’t get the whole story from anymore.”
CI: “Yeah, that’s a lot. 20% that’s a lot.”
Antle: “That’s a lot.”
CI: “Ok, then I mean, is that something… you trust her?”
Antle: “Like 100%. It will be a check from me… No, I’ll do it. I’ll write you the check. I will get the other money back to her. She will cover me because she does other stuff with me for years.”
Because of Antle’s willingness to engage in laundering activity, the FBI set up a covert business name and bank account in the name of the covert business, which offered no employees, storefront, goods or services, the affidavit said. Using FBI funds, the CI began to provide cash to Antle, who would launder it for the covert business.
The CI began meeting with Antle and Sawyer, and recorded the conversations. On three separate occasions, the CI delivered cash to Antle and Sawyer, and the pair would write him a check made out to the covert business that Sawyer and Antle attributed to the CI, minus the pair’s 15% washing fee.
On February 8, 2022, the CI told Antle that the money to be laundered was coming from smuggling illegal immigrants into the country who would pay him $20,000 a head, and he struck a deal with Antle for their money laundering operation. Initially, Antle proposed laundering the money by inflating the number of visitors to the Myrtle Beach Safari, according to the transcript.
CI: “So there’s a check and write it to me.”
Antle: “Write a check for 229,500.”
CI: “Yeah.
Antle: “And you give me 270.”
CI: “Yeah.”
Antle: “It’s not the best deal.”
CI: “It is the best deal.”
Antle: “It’s not the best deal.”
CI: “You’re getting 40,000 dollars, right.”
Antle: “Yeah, I’m getting cash.”
CI: “And you’re gonna get more soon.”
Antle: “It’s got its own whole thing. … It’s much more possible that I could more potentially do something with tourists possibly overbooking the tourists. You know I can just say I had this many tourists come today and and make and start making deposits for, for extra tourists and if I did that then we could over the amount of you know 100 times we say 4,000 dollars uh 100 times and we could we could quickly get to whatever the hell, 4 million dollars.”
CI: “Yeah.”
Antle: “I could get a lot bigger if we if that was the purpose. We just have to make we just have to make it make sense. How, how what what’s the maximum that you think is that that you want to try to move? A million dollars, 2 million dollars?”
CI: “Not more than that, I want to stop.”
Antle: “But how in in the 6 months’ time March, April, May, June, July, August, September August. Those 6 months how much money would you want to do in those 6 months?”
CI: “Less than about 250 each month.”
Antle: “250 a month?”
CI: “Yeah, I think.”
Antle: “Yeah.”
CI: “It’s just like a drug, you can’t stop.”
Antle: “But it would be such a drag to be healthy and young and go do time.”
Then Antle and the CI agreed to use construction costs as an explanation for the money, according to the affidavit.
CI: “Uhh question I forgot to ask you this. What are you going to put on your book, so I, so we don’t cross.”
Antle: “We’re going to write you the check for the 229 and were just going to say it’s for construction. Construction.”
CI: “Ok, I was just going to say when my accountant asks, I’ll do the same thing.”
Antle: “Rock and construction. All the stuff we’ve been doing, just as though it was bigger.”
During that Feb. 8 meeting, the CI gave Antle and Sawyer $270,000 in cash and Sawyer retrieved a check from Anderson Brothers Bank for $229,500, according to the FBI. The difference was $41,500, or about 15%. The affidavit says neither the CI or the CI’s companies or businesses provided any goods or services in exchange for the funds from the check.
The CI made the second payment of $115,000 in cash on March 24, 2022 in exchange for a $100,000 check that Sawyer retrieved from Anderson Brothers Bank, according to the affidavit. And on April 26, 2022, the CI made another payment of $120,000 in cash in exchange for a check of $102,000 from South Carolina Conservation Farm LLC DBA Myrtle Beach Safari. The FBI says Antle is listed as the account-holder for that LLC.
On April 26, the CI called Antle to ask how to list the payment from Antle in his records. The CI again recorded the interaction.
CI: “Hey, just a question. You put on the check ‘Ape House,’ ‘Ape House’. What do you want me to put on my books so it can match?”
Antle: “Yea, you can just put ‘ape house’, you can just put ‘… bathroom’ like we’re doing it for the green bathroom, the rainforest.”
CI: “Ok.”
Antle: “I just had to put something so I said Ohh, We’ll just do that because that’s where we used [your company’s supplies] before in the ape house.”
Antle and Sawyer remain incarcerated. Antle is scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday. Read the full FBI affidavit below:
