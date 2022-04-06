A 37-year-old Myrtle Beach man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head and leaving her in the middle of the road pled guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including attempted murder.
Dustin Butler also pled guilty to first degree domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.
Judge William Seals sentenced Butler to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and five years on each of the two weapons charges. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Butler will have served his time for the two weapons charges after five years. However, he must serve at least 85% of his 30-year sentence before he’s eligible for release.
On January 13, 2020, Butler shot his pregnant girlfriend in the head during an argument before leaving her in the middle of the road near the Mt. Olive Church Road and Bay View Road intersection in the Green Sea area of Horry County, the solicitor’s office said. The woman and her baby survived and Butler was arrested by Horry County police.
The case was prosecuted by assistant solicitors Cara Walker and O’Bryan Martin.
“We would like to thank all the members of the victim’s family for their assistance in prosecuting the case,” Walker said in a news release. “And a special thank you to the officers and Detectives with the Horry County Police Department whose diligent work and investigation made the successful prosecution of this case possible. It was because of them justice was finally served.”
