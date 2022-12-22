The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has finished its investigation into potential violations of the Clean Air Act at the Recovery Ranch property in Loris.

DHEC opened the investigation last month after MyHorryNews.com published photos from August 2021 showing burning debris from two modular homes on the Recovery Ranch property outside of Loris.

DHEC said the open burning of structures is not allowed, and that the structures should have been demolished and disposed of in a landfill after first being examined for asbestos.

But DHEC closed the investigation without issuing any fines or penalties.

“The previous owner admitted to burning following the removal of trailers, but there were no noticeable violations at the time of the investigation,” said DHEC spokesman Derrek Asberry. “DHEC educated the previous owner on what can and cannot be legally burned and has done the same with the new owner. Both were receptive of this information. No fines or penalties have been issued and this matter is consider resolved.”

When reporters visited the ranch in August 2021, owner Christa Reynolds said the flames were from burning mobile homes.

“I had two mobile homes that were taken apart and put down and they’re doing a controlled burn on it,” she said at the time. “They pulled a license or whatever, they pulled a permit to do that. It’s bittersweet because it used to house close to 10 people, maybe four in one and five in the other.”

Spokespeople from DHEC, Horry County and the South Carolina Forestry Commission all said their agencies do not give out permits for that type of burning.