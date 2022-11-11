Horry County police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to the Sept. 22 shooting of a Myrtle Beach man near Highway 707.
Devin Lee Johnson, who's listed as homeless in online court records, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 4:30 p.m.
Arrest warrants were not immediately available, but police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said Lee was charged in connection the the Sept. 22 homicide of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls. Police in October announced in a Facebook post that Johnson was wanted for the shooting.
According to a police report, officers responded shortly after 1:50 p.m. to a car wash on Bay Road in reference to a shooting.
The report said officers spoke with witnesses who said they saw two sedans sitting in the parking lot of the car wash before hearing gun shots. Both vehicles left the area, the report said.
The redacted narrative says officers found the victim's vehicle stopped a nearby Sonic. Smalls was at the location with gun shot wounds, the report said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Smalls was taken to Grand Strand Hospital where he died of his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
