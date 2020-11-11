An Horry County deputy coroner was one of two people arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man who went missing last month, authorities said.
Chris Dontell, who was fired from his job as an Horry County deputy coroner Monday, and 35-year-old Meagan Marie Jackson both face murder charges in connection to the death of Gregory Vincent Rice, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Rice was reported missing Oct. 5. He was last heard from three days earlier.
Multiple bloodhound searches were conducted and search warrants were served in an effort to find him.
A body later identified as Rice was discovered early Sunday morning.
Police identified Dontell and Jackson as suspects in Rice’s disappearance and arrested them.
In a statement, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said that on Oct. 5, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard was briefed on Rice’s disappearance by the HCPD.
Police told Willard that Dontell would be questioned during to the investigation.
The coroner’s office allowed police to examine Chris Dontell’s county phone and county vehicle, Edge wrote.
On Oct. 23, the HCPD informed Dontell he was under investigation in connection to Rice’s disappearance.
Dontell, 37, was suspended immediately from the coroner’s office through verbal interaction, denied access to all county property and removed from the coroner’s call schedule. On Monday, he was terminated from the coroner’s office.
In his statement, Edge deferred all questions to the HCPD. The release said both the HCPD and coroner’s office will not be conducting interviews about the case.
Police continue to investigate and expect to file additional charges.
