A 35-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a Thursday night wreck off Depot Road in Conway, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Allan Cunningham of Conway died in the crash, the release said.
Authorities responded to the area of Depot Road and U.S. 501 Business shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Crews found a vehicle overturned in a swamp with two occupants trapped.
The driver, Cunningham, suffered fatal injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the wreck.
