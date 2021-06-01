A 34-year-old man was gunned down early Tuesday at a Waffle House in Conway, authorities said.
Branden Harshaw, who was from Conway, died at Conway Medical Center just before 3 a.m., Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Harshaw was shot shortly before 2:15 a.m. at the restaurant, which is near the intersection of U.S. 501 and El Bethel Road. He was then transported to CMC.
Conway police are investigating the case.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long told myhorrynews.com's news partner WMBF that one person was detained in connection with the shooting.
No Waffle House employees were involved in the incident, authorities said.
