A 41-year-old woman died after a police-involved shooting in Horry County Friday, according to a news release from the county coroner's office.
Sylvia Kirchner, who lived in the Burgess community, died from a gunshot wound, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. She was pronounced dead Friday at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Authorities have released few details about what happened. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the case. That's the normal procedure for most police-involved shootings in South Carolina.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. Friday on Myerlee Drive, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department. County officers were responding to a request for a welfare check when a person presented a firearm at officers, authorities said.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
Patrol officers and a special operations team responded to the scene.
The shooting happened less than a week after a Myrtle Beach police officer and another man were killed during a shootout in the city.
On the night of Oct. 3, witnesses said a gunman opened fire on police. The gunman died and 23-year-old officer Jacob Hancher was killed.
Hancher's funeral was held Friday.
