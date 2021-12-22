A 75-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the Amberfield development in Socastee Friday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
A vehicle struck Louis Fischer near Breezewood Boulevard and he was taken to Grand Strand Hospital where he died around 10 p.m. of multiple traumatic injuries, Willard said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they believe the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. The vehicle left the scene of the crash.
Troopers did not have a description of the vehicle Friday night, and had not released any more information as of Wednesday.
The Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the crash.
