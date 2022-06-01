The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting in the Red Bluff section of Horry County Tuesday.
Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and Jeremiah Dicker, 20, of Columbia, died of their gunshot wounds, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, adding that they were found around 2:15 p.m.
Horry County Police Department released one report from the shooting, which states officers responded to the area in reference to a shooting on the 5000 block of Highway 554 in Red Bluff. Authorities have refused to release any other details about the shooting.
Horry County police did not respond to a request Wednesday asking if any suspects were in custody in connection to the murders.
