A 30-year-old man was gunned down early Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Darius Hemingway of Myrtle Beach died at the scene, which was in the 1000 block of U.S. 501, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in the release.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. Few details have been released about what led to the gunfire. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the case.
Police said other people were also injured during the shooting.
Anyone with information, photos or videos relating to the case is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
