The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the person killed in a Saturday hit and run incident as Charles Mechling, 54, of the Little River area.
The wreck happened near 2621 Highway 9 in Longs around 9 p.m. The victim was driving a motorcycle and not wearing a helmet, according to deputy coroner Darris Fowler.
Saturday night's crash involved an unknown vehicle and a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Mechling was heading south on S.C. 9 when the unknown vehicle, which was traveling in the same direction, hit the Harley and left the scene.
Mechling was the only person on the motorcycle and was killed in the crash.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about this wreck to contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705.
