A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Jodoin was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died that night from multiple traumatic injuries, Willard said.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the wreck.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.