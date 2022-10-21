The man who was found dead near Highway 501 early Monday morning died of blunt force injuries from an assault, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the deceased as 45-year-old Brian Durost, who was homeless and lived in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police filed murder charges Tuesday against a 40-year-old Christopher Lee Perry, Sr. from Blythewood, South Carolina.
The death investigation began after officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a deceased person in a grassy area behind 1009 U.S. Highway 501, which is near 3rd Avenue North and Canal Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Police said Perry and Durost knew each other, and an arrest warrant said a witness positively identified Perry as the last person to see Durost alive, and that Perry was seen leaving the area where Durost was found.
Perry has a long criminal history, mostly drug charges, burglary, larceny and other forms of theft, according to a State Law Enforcement Division background check.
He was charged with assault and battery, first degree, in March of 2020, but the charge was dismissed without a conviction.
Perry is currently incarcerated. Bond has not been set.
