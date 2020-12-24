Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard on Thursday released the identities of the two victims of a Loris double murder that occurred between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.
Willard said Marelene Haywood, 43, and her son Kevonta Hills, 19, were shot multiple times on Papas Bay Road near Loris, adding that their bodies were discovered Thursday morning.
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Papas Bay …
Horry County Police are looking for a suspect, Antonio Long, who was last seen in the Rocky Mount, North Carolina area.
Police said Long was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with tag number RXU743. Police ask anyone with knowledge of Long's whereabouts to call 843-248-1520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.