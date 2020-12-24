Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard on Thursday released the identities of the two victims of a Loris double murder that occurred between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Willard said Marelene Haywood, 43, and her son Kevonta Hills, 19, were shot multiple times on Papas Bay Road near Loris, adding that their bodies were discovered Thursday morning.

Police search for suspect in Loris death investigation The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Papas Bay …

Horry County Police are looking for a suspect, Antonio Long, who was last seen in the Rocky Mount, North Carolina area.

Police said Long was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with tag number RXU743. Police ask anyone with knowledge of Long's whereabouts to call 843-248-1520.