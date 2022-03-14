A 43-year-old man died after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours in Carolina Forest on Saturday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Anthony Lee Rayfield was found in the burned second floor of his residence on Redleaf Rose Drive, Willard said in an email Monday. He died around 11:45 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it is investigating the incident at the request of Horry County police.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, Horry County police said the department was conducting an investigation on Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood of Carolina Forest.

Police said they were responding to a barricaded wanted person in the house. Around 11:35 p.m., police said the house had caught on fire and it was heavily damaged. Two other nearby structures were also damaged.

"During several hours of negotiations the subject fired multiple rounds, including shooting at and destroying SLED equipment," said SLED Executive Affairs Director Ryan Alphin in an email. "SLED has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident."

By 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police had cleared the scene.

Alphin added that SLED arson agents are conducting an origin and cause investigation into the fire at the residence.