The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night near Surfside Beach and left a 33-year-old man dead, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Michael Pennington III of the Myrtle Beach area died from a gunshot wound on scene at a parking lot at Cross Gate Villas.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of Maddington Place Drive, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Police have a suspect in custody and are investigating the case as a homicide. Moskov said there is no threat to the community.
