The Horry County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man killed during a Monday morning shooting in Myrtle Beach.
William Wallace, 25, of the Myrtle Beach area was taken to Grand Strand Hospital where he died at 12:03 p.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Crews were called to the 200 block of Cedar Street where they found Wallace with injuries consistent with a shooting, Willard said.
Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.
