A 36-year-old man died in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Loris area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified him as Cory Long from Loris.
Officials said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Wright Road and the border of North and South Carolina. Authorities believe the shooting happened in South Carolina.
EMS transported one person to a hospital, where the person later died.
No arrests had been made in the case as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HCPD 843-248-1520.
