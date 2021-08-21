The body of a 31-year-old man was found in a submerged vehicle in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning, authorities said.
Najibullo Shermatov of Myrtle Beach was inside the vehicle, which was in a stormwater pond near Cole Street, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
City police responded to a report about the vehicle around 9:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The pond was near Robert Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue recovered Shermatov's body. An autopsy will be done next week to pinpoint the cause of death.
Police have released few details about the case. They are asking anyone with information about this matter to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
