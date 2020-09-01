A 32-year-old man was identified Tuesday as the victim in last week's fatal shooting in Forestbrook, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Kentrell Ferguson of Myrtle Beach was shot shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 26 in the area of Bush Drive and Claypond Road, according to public records. The coroner's office said Ferguson died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Horry County Police also said Tuesday that a suspect in the case had been arrested.

Craig Lee Legette, 37, is in custody. The Horry County Sheriff's Office booked Legette into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show. The Horry County Police are investigating the case.

On the night of the shooting, police were called to the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Bush Drive in reference to a vehicle in a ditch, according to an HCPD report. Officers found the wounded man in the driver's seat.

Police have not released more details about what led to the shooting.

