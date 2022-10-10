police lights 2
Photo courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

Horry County Police are investigating a 52-year-old Conway woman's death as a homicide, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Monday.

The body of Natasha Stevens was found around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at her home on Highway 319 in Conway, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard in an email.

Willard said Stevens likely died earlier that day. She did not give a cause of death.

A redacted police report said Horry County fire rescue responded first in reference to a possible cardiac arrest.

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.