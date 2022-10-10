Horry County Police are investigating a 52-year-old Conway woman's death as a homicide, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Monday.
The body of Natasha Stevens was found around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at her home on Highway 319 in Conway, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard in an email.
Willard said Stevens likely died earlier that day. She did not give a cause of death.
A redacted police report said Horry County fire rescue responded first in reference to a possible cardiac arrest.
