A 28-year-old woman died in a wreck on U.S. 501 last week, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Jackie Adams of Conway succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the Thursday crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Few details have been released about the collision, which happened on U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard. Conway police are investigating the wreck.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.