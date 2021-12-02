A 17-year-old from Conway has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting Saturday at an apartment complex on August Plantation Drive in Carolina Forest, according to police.
Devon Charles Smith was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m., according to jail records.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police responded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Augusta Plantation Drive in reference to a shots fired call, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on his back unconscious as a witness administered first aid.
EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.