A 17-year-old from Conway has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting Saturday at an apartment complex on August Plantation Drive in Carolina Forest, according to police.

Devon Charles Smith was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m., according to jail records. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Augusta Plantation Drive in reference to a shots fired call, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on his back unconscious as a witness administered first aid. 

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead. 

