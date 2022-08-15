A 17-year-old from Conway will be tried as an adult for his role in a Halloween rape, kidnapping and attempted murder incident near Coastal Carolina University.
Mije Basnight was 16 when he was charged with an Oct. 31, 2021 attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Family court judge Jan Bromell-Holmes on Friday waived Basnight from family court to general sessions court where he’ll stand trial as an adult, the solicitor’s office said in a news release.
“The prosecution of this egregious crime and getting justice for the victim has been a great priority to this office and we are glad that will be able to proceed in the court of general sessions where sentencing guidelines are much more appropriate for acts so horrific,” said assist solicitor Lauren Vinson in the news release.
Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 18, is also charged in the case. He was 17 at the time he was charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Warren and Basnight are accused of forcing the victim into the back of her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University where she was choked, smacked in the face with a pistol and told struggling would result in her death, warrants said.
Warren is accused of using the threat death to force the victim to consent to sexual battery in the back of her car, according to warrants.
Warren “did along with a co-defendant strike the victim [redacted] with the rear of the victim’s car," a warrant said. "After being struck, the victim [redacted] landed on the trunk lid of the vehicle. The defendant along with a co-defendant then drove down S.C. 544 with the victim on the vehicle at a high rate of speed conducting evasive maneuvers striking curbs thus resulting in the victim being thrown from the trunk lid of the vehicle with the intent to fatally injure the victim.”
Warren and Basnight are both incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond has not been set.
