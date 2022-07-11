A 32-year-old man died of gunshot wounds from a Saturday night shooting in a Conway apartment complex, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.
Christopher Mitchell of Conway was taken to Conway Medical Center where he died of his injuries, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the Shady Moss apartments on Highway 378.
Conway Police said in a Facebook post that they were looking for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a dark-colored Dodge Durango or similar SUV. Conway police ask that any witnesses call 9-1-1 or 843-248-1790.
