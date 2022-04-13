A spanking incident at a Conway daycare led to the operator being arrested on a felony charge last month, according to public records.
Rodney Wayne Cox, who operates the Conway Christian Academy daycare on Main Street, was arrested on March 30 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to a warrant. A conviction could carry up to 10 years in prison.
Between August 2021 and January 2022, the 58-year-old Cox “did unlawfully bend the minor victim over his lap and spank her buttocks repeatedly," the warrant states. Records show the spanking happened at the daycare.
Cox was released from jail the same day he was arrested on a $10,000 surety bond, online records state.
Cox’s attorney, Johnny Gardner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a person who answered a Ring doorbell call at the daycare center Wednesday said the facility was closed.
A state Department of Social Services worker made an additional allegation against Cox in January in connection with a different incident, records show.
According to a police report, Conway police officers responded to the Conway Christian Academy on Jan. 25 in response to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The report states a DSS worker was the complainant, and “the complaint was that there was a minor child who reported allegations of a sexual assault that occurred while he attended the daycare. The child was not on scene and had not returned to the daycare a week prior to Tuesday. The mother of the child was also not on scene.”
The report listed Cox as the suspect, but court and jail records don’t show any charges from those allegations. A criminal background check provided by the State Law Enforcement Division shows no other charges on Cox's record.
A DSS spokeswoman confirmed the agency is investigating the daycare, but she would not provide any other details about inquiry.
“DSS, through its Child Care Licensing office, is currently investigating the Conway Christian Academy and is unable to provide any information on the center due to the investigation,” DSS spokeswoman Danielle Jones said.
DSS rates daycare centers’ performance quality with letter grades on a five-tier scale from an A+ down to a C. Conway Christian Academy has a C grade, the lowest grade possible, according to DSS.
In 2021, DSS workers noted 33 regulatory violations at the Conway Christian Academy, according to a list of violations found on the department’s division of early care and education website. Of the 33 violations, 27 were listed as “High” severity and six were “Medium” severity.
According to DSS, high severity violations are “the most serious violations of child care regulations and could pose a risk to the health and safety of children.” Medium severity violations are listed as “significant violations of child care regulations and could negatively impact the health and safety of children.”
The violations fell into a range of rules governing categories including infant care, discipline practices, health and sanitation and management, administration and staffing. The online records available do not list many specifics of the violations.
Of the 33 violations, nine are still pending, and the others have been resolved.
“Generally speaking, a citation that was resolved on site means it was corrected while the agency’s Child Care Licensing staff were on site at the provider making an inspection visit,” Jones said. “A pending citation is currently open and has not been resolved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.