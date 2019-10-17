Conway police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect in an armed robbery, according to a city news release.
Officers responded to a convenience store at 3410 U.S. 501 around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
The suspect is described as an adult black male with a scruffy beard who is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 140 pounds.
The individual was wearing a black hoodie, red shoes and red pants. He left the area on foot. Photos of the suspect were released Thursday.
Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-488-7651.
