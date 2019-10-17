A juvenile was taken into custody in relation to a recent robbery at a Conway apartment complex and police are asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect.
Officers responded to Coastal Club Apartments Oct. 2 for a shooting call, according to a news release from the city. The complex is located off of S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University.
Police went to an apartment and spoke with a victim who said he had been robbed by two people. A gun allegedly went off during a struggle between the victim and the subjects.
Through an investigation, police identified two subjects.
On Wednesday, officers took a 15-year-old into custody. He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Warrants have been obtained for the second subject, 24-year-old Tra’shaun Xavier Rush, the release said.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts of is asked to call Conway Police Department's Investigations Unit at 843-248-1790.
