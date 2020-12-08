Conway police on Tuesday released photos of a man suspected of stealing packages from area porches, according to a news release.
The images were recorded Monday and show this person taking packages off the front porch of a home on Highway 813, the release said.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
