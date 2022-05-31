Conway police have five people in custody in connection to the murder of a Florence teenager who was found shot to death Sunday morning.
Joshua McPherson, 17, was killed in a shooting at the Coastal Club Apartments in Conway off S.C. 544, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The three named suspects are all from Florence. Two juveniles are also in custody in connection to the incident, said Conway spokeswoman June Wood.
Fanotti Nacier Neal, 19, has been charged with first-degree burglary and murder. Charrel Nissasani Floyd, 19, has been charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact of murder. Ky'lesha Iyonna Mack, 19, has been charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact of murder.
One juvenile is charged with first-degree burglary and murder, Wood said. A second juvenile is charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact of murder.
According to arrest warrants, Neal unlawfully entered a residence on S.C. 544 through the front door “with the intent to commit a violent crime.” The warrant says “That while therein the victim was shot and killed with malice aforethought.” After the shooting, Neal fled, the warrant states.
Another arrest warrant states Floyd also entered the residence, and rode to and from the incident location with the codefendants. Warrants for Mack were not yet available.
Wood said the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and City of Florence Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
Wood said the city is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 843-248-1790.
