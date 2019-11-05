A 28-year-old Conway man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon.
Chief U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence sentenced Eron Jordan to 144 months in federal prison to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Evidence presented to the court showed that on May 22, 2018, a Conway police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle with tinted windows that were so dark he couldn't see the driver through the front side window.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, and smelled an odor of marijuana upon approaching the vehicle, the release said.
The officer explained the window tint violation to the driver, identified as Jordan, and asked him to step out of the vehicle.
The officer also asked him about the odor of marijuana. Jordan disagreed with the officer regarding the odor and said he had no objections to police looking in the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and found two bags of crack cocaine and two bags of heroin in the center console, in addition to a loaded handgun in the glove compartment.
Prosecutors said authorities also discovered a scale, several cell phones, a glass jar with a small amount of what was suspected to be marijuana, $335 in cash in the driver’s door and $5,762 in cash in a backpack on the rear passenger seat.
A search of a passenger revealed 70 Hydrocodone pills, 69 Oxycodone pills and 10 Buprenorphine pills.
"Jordan admitted that everything in the car was his and nothing belonged to the passenger," according to the release.
Federal law prohibits Jordan from possessing firearms and ammunition because of two prior state convictions for pointing and presenting a firearm.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Conway Police Department and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. The Horry County Police Department and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
