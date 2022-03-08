A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty last month to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a new release that James Andrew Waites of Conway pled guilty on Feb. 24 to the charges of soliciting two minors to engage in sexual activity with him.
Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced Waites to 10 years in prison on one charge and five years on another, to be served consecutively. Waites will have to register as a sex offender.
“Thank you to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department for their hard work in investigating this case and helping bring this Defendant to justice,” senior assistant solicitor C. Leigh Andrew said in a news release. “We are grateful to law enforcement for their assistance in prosecuting those who seek to harm the children in our community.”
